YSR Steel Corporation wooing partner for proposed plant

The government planned to set up the plant with a capacity of upto three million tonnes per annum for producing high- grade steel products. The plant is expected to cost Rs 16,188 crore as per the estimate prepared by the YSRSCL, and provide direct and indirect employment to about 25,000 people.

Amaravati, Nov 16 (PTI): The YSR Steel Corporation Limited (YSRSCL), a government of Andhra Pradesh entity, on Monday invited proposals from renowned companies in the steel sector for a joint venture partner to develop and operate a proposed steel plant in Kadapa district. The government planned to set up the plant with a capacity of upto three million tonnes per annum for producing high- grade steel products.

The plant is expected to cost Rs 16,188 crore as per the estimate prepared by the YSRSCL, and provide direct and indirect employment to about 25,000 people. The government has pooled up over 3,500 acres of land at Sunnapurallapalli near Jammalamadugu for the plant.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the project on December 23 last. In the first phase, it has been targeted to produce one MTPA of crude steel\finished products, the request for proposal notification issued by the YSRSCL said.

It set March 31, 2024 as the commercial operation date for phase-1. MECON Limited presented its draft feasibility report for the project, based on which the preliminary internal rate of return for the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace route was estimated to be 18.95 per cent (pre-tax).

At least seven players, including two international firms, have evinced interest in the project, sources in the YSRSCL said. Hyundai Motors, Tata Steel and Essar Steels are some of the companies that have held preliminary talks with the government, according to the sources.

Environmental clearance for the project is yet to be obtained. We completed the mandatory public hearing last week.

Environmental clearance will be secured by the time we move ahead with the project, a top official of YSRSCL told PTI. The plant would use the latest green technologies in steel- making to enable sustainable production, he said.

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMDC for supplying the required 4.5 million tonnes of iron ore every year for the proposed plant. Linkages for other raw materials like limestone, dolomite, quartzite and ferroalloys are under progress and we will enter into contracts with suppliers before the scheduled commissioning of the project, the corporation official added.

