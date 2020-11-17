Bal Thackeray's smriti sthal decorated with flowers on his 8th death anniversary

On the eighth death anniversary of Late Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday, Smriti Sthal has been decorated with marigolds and white roses in Mumbai's Dadar area. A rangoli made with flowers and a picture of the former Shivsena leader was also seen on the premises while followers of Thackeray arrived here from far off places to pay tributes to the Shiv Sena founder.

"I came from Kheda Gaon to look at Thackeray Sahab. This is not a sad day. It is a happy day as Balasaheb's dream has been fulfilled with Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. I wished for it to happen for a long time and I will distribute pedas (sweets) as now it has been fulfilled", said Rajuseth Hiralal Jiaswas, one of the many supporters of Shiv Sena supremo who came to pay tribute. Mahesh, who travelled from Andheri to pay tributes said that Balasaheb is no more but his ideas will live forever.

A charismatic and powerful leader, Balasaheb had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'. He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political landscape. He took his last breath on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86. (ANI)