Four arrested for setting woman on fire in Rajasthan

Four people were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Monday for allegedly setting a woman on fire.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:22 IST
Four people were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Monday for allegedly setting a woman on fire. As per the police, the arrested persons consist of one criminal, who was absconding, and three family members.

"An absconding criminal with three family members set the woman on fire with a combustible substance late last night. All four have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said a police officer. In a similar incident last month, a minor domestic help from Telangana's Khammam district, who was set on fire allegedly by her employer's son died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday after battling for her life for 28 days. (ANI)

