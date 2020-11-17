Fire breaks out on 6th floor of MTNL building in Delhi

Left Menu
A fire broke out in an AC unit on the sixth floor of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building at Kidwai Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:52 IST
Visuals from the MTNL building in Kidwai Bhawan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A call was placed for the incident at 10 am and 15 fire tenders reached the spot. Cooling operations are underway.

No one was inside at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

