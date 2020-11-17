Two arrested for raping, killing minor girl in UP's Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday jailed two men for killing a minor girl and carving out her liver after raping her in Kanpur's Bhadras area. As per Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Rural), the two -- Biren and Ankur, were paid for the crime by the victim's uncle, Parashram.

"Yesterday morning, a seven-year-old girl was raped in Bhadras by two men, Beeran and Ankur. The two lived in the same locality and admitted that they were paid to commit the crime by Ankur's uncle. They consumed alcohol and raped her after which they cut out her liver and gave it to Parashram," Srivastava said. The SP further said that Parashram and his wife had been married for over 21 years and were unable to conceive a child. They paid the duo to commit the crime due to superstitious beliefs.

A case has been filed under Sections 301 and 202 of the Indian Penal Code. Parashram and his wife have also been arrested by the police. A team has been constituted to investigate the case.