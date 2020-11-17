UP CM lays foundation stone of guest house in Badrinath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a guest house in Badrinath in presence of his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat.ANI | Badrinath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a guest house in Badrinath in presence of his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat. "We have decided that Haridwar's Hotel Alaknanda would be handed over to the Uttarakhand government, ending years of conflict," Adityanath said.
The cost of the 40-room tourist guest house will be Rs 11 crores and will be built in two years' time, officials said, adding that it will be operated by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. Earlier in the day, both chief ministers visited Badrinath Temple.
Adityanath and Rawat performed portals closing ceremony of the Kedarnath temple amid the heavy snowfall on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister arrived in Uttarakhand on November 17. (ANI)
