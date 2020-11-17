Left Menu
Rawat, Adityanath visit Badrinath temple

They also laid the foundation stone for a guest house being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in Badrinath and visited Mana, the last Indian village on the India-China border. The two chief ministers were supposed to visit the Badrinath temple on Monday after attending the portal closing ceremony at the Kedarnath shrine.

PTI | Badrinath | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:47 IST
Rawat, Adityanath visit Badrinath temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath visited the Badrinath temple on Tuesday. They also laid the foundation stone for a guest house being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in Badrinath and visited Mana, the last Indian village on the India-China border.

The two chief ministers were supposed to visit the Badrinath temple on Monday after attending the portal closing ceremony at the Kedarnath shrine. However, the visit had to be put off due to heavy snowfall at Kedarnath. Rawat and Adityanath spent Monday night at Gauchar and reached Badrinath in a helicopter around 9.30 am, Dharmadhikari of Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said.

Traditional musical instruments of Uttarakhand were played to welcome Adityanath, he said. Accompanied by Rawat all along, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister spent around 15 minutes at the Himalayan shrine and prayed for everyone's happiness by chanting the Vedic hymn "Sarve bhavantu sukhinah" .

After offering prayers, the two chief ministers left for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the guest house. The guest house will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore in traditional Garhwali style using eco-friendly technology. It will have 40 rooms.

Later, Rawat and Adityanath visited Mana and interacted with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel deployed there. Adityanath distributed sweets among the jawans. He and Rawat along with the jawans chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"Today, I was doubly lucky. I had 'darshan' of Bhagwan Badri Vishal and also got an opportunity to meet ITBP and BRO jawans guarding the border here. Meeting our brave soldiers at a place which inspires faith as well as nationalist feelings gives me a rare kind of joy," Adityanath told reporters. Both Rawat and Adityanath have their ancestral villages in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. PTI CORR ALM DIV DIV

