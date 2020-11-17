Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 Andhra fishermen held for fishing in Rushikulya river mouth

The fishermen have been handed over to the marine fishery department for action under the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, said divisional forest officer (DFO) Berhampur, Amlan Nayak. To ensure the safety of Olive Ridley Turtles during their breeding and mating season, the Odisha government has clamped a seven-month fishing ban, within 20 km from the coast at the river mouths of Rushikulya, Dhamara and Devi, from November 1.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:00 IST
8 Andhra fishermen held for fishing in Rushikulya river mouth
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A total of eight fishermen from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were nabbed by forest officials of Ganjam district for allegedly fishing in Rushikulya river mouth. They were nabbed on Monday evening when they were spotted in a no-fishing zone, imposed in the wake of the nesting season of Olive Ridley Turtles, an official said.

A trawler used by the fishermen and over 260 kg of fish were also seized, he said. The fishermen have been handed over to the marine fishery department for action under the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, said divisional forest officer (DFO) Berhampur, Amlan Nayak.

To ensure the safety of Olive Ridley Turtles during their breeding and mating season, the Odisha government has clamped a seven-month fishing ban, within 20 km from the coast at the river mouths of Rushikulya, Dhamara and Devi, from November 1. At least three boats and a trawler are engaged in sea patrolling and for the first time, forest officials have introduced night patrolling in the area, he said.

As many as four to five lakh endangered turtles arrive each year during winter for mass nesting. Rushikulya river mouth is considered to be the second biggest rookery for Olive Ridley Turtles after Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday modified its earlier direction and made it clear that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated about the case, the concerned subordinate court can proceed...

Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago. Hooda, who is the leader of the op...

Service providers need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic to remain high: Report

Telcos will need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic levels are expected to remain elevated amid the pandemic, driven by growing consumption of digital services like video streaming, video conferencing and gaming, a report by Noki...

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before U.S. Senate panel on content moderation decisions

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter testified before a congressional hearing on Tuesday that questioned their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech. In October, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020