Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa calls on BRICS counterparts to boost trade and investment ties

The President’s call comes as the BRICS virtual summit took place on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:13 IST
Ramaphosa calls on BRICS counterparts to boost trade and investment ties
President Ramaphosa welcomed the indications from the New Development Bank that it aims to provide up to $10 billion in crisis-related assistance and to support economic recovery efforts. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

To fast-track economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRICS) counterparts to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The President's call comes as the BRICS virtual summit took place on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of the South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg.

"We call on our BRICS partners to ramp up investment in not just South Africa but across the continent, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

"Investors from the BRIC countries will realise considerable benefits by investing in Africa, particularly with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area from January 2021," he said.

The third SA Investment Conference is a platform to share with investors the progress South Africa has made in economic reforms and to showcase the country's potential as an investment destination.

While African leaders acted swiftly to contain COVID-19, President Ramaphosa called on the international community and the BRICS partners to support a comprehensive stimulus package for African countries.

"This will enable African countries to contain the disease and rebuild our damaged economies," said the President. The New Development Bank has a significant role to play.

"To date, the bank has approved $4 billion of COVID-related emergency assistance projects, including $1 billion to South Africa to support our health response and social relief measures," he said.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the indications from the New Development Bank that it aims to provide up to $10 billion in crisis-related assistance and to support economic recovery efforts.

In light of the battle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the search for a vaccine, President Ramaphosa said this year's experience has demonstrated the need to accelerate the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in South Africa, as agreed in the 2018 Johannesburg Declaration.

"We support the initiative to establish an integrated early warning system for preventing mass infectious diseases, and believe this is a project that could be supported by the New Development Bank.

"Investing in science, technology and innovation will not only prepare us for future health emergencies, but it will also enable us to confront other global challenges," said the President.

At the summit, South Africa also reiterated its call for multilateralism.

"It is clear from this pandemic, that we must strengthen multilateralism as the preferred means to advance our mutual interests.

"We reiterate our call for reform of the UN Security Council to ensure that it is more representative and inclusive, in line with the principle of the sovereign equality of all states," said President Ramaphosa.

With respect to development through industrialisation, President Ramaphosa said countries must ensure that trade rules take the interests of developing countries into account.

In this regard, the President said reform of the World Trade Organisation is key to rebalancing the global trading system and ensuring that its benefits are shared more equitably.

As resolved in the 2019 Brasilia Declaration, President Ramaphosa urged for continued collaboration through the BRICS partnership to address the problem of under-invoicing, which has a profound impact on industrial development and employment goals.

"Our meeting today – in the midst of economic and social turmoil – is evidence that our partnership is strong and enduring.

"Working together, let us continue our onward march towards shared peace, security and prosperity, not only for our respective countries but for all of humanity," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday modified its earlier direction and made it clear that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated about the case, the concerned subordinate court can proceed...

Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago. Hooda, who is the leader of the op...

Service providers need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic to remain high: Report

Telcos will need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic levels are expected to remain elevated amid the pandemic, driven by growing consumption of digital services like video streaming, video conferencing and gaming, a report by Noki...

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before U.S. Senate panel on content moderation decisions

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter testified before a congressional hearing on Tuesday that questioned their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech. In October, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020