Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not against corporates, but need to protect farmers:Amarinder

Noting that Punjab was the "preferred landing place" for several American and other foreign investors coming to India, the Chief Minister pointed out that Pepsi and Walmart started their Indian operations in Punjab, and more than 30 American firms, such as Amazon, Walmart, Quark, Cargill, Tyson, Schreiber, Pepsi, Coca Cola currently have operations in Punjab. Referring to the "sweeping changes" made by his government in the industrial and business policy, the Chief Minister said it was an all-encompassing policy that provides attractive incentives to large units, MSMEs and start-ups across both, manufacturing and service sectors.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:38 IST
Not against corporates, but need to protect farmers:Amarinder
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Concerned over the difference of opinion between the state and central governments on the agricultural laws, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday categorically said that the state is not against corporates but there has to be a regulation to protect farmers and the long-standing relationship they have with the Arhtiyas (commission agents). Any attempt to do away with this system will not work, he asserted, adding that his government had brought in Bills in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to negate the impact of the central farm laws and had also taken up the issue with the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, among others. "We have to ensure food security, what is plenty today may not be there tomorrow," he pointed out, adding that while India was currently exporting wheat it did not mean that the surplus foodgrains will remain forever. The country has to keep its reserves, he said at the virtual inaugural session of the USA-Punjab Investors' Roundtable 2020, an official release said.

Appreciating the "growing interest" of American companies in Punjab, which contributes 3 per cent to India's GDP with just 1.5 per cent of the country's land area, the Chief Minister said his government wanted agriculture to become more high-value now, with greater growth in the overseas market. Inviting the investors to enjoy the state's business-friendly culture that "promoted entrepreneurship", he pointed out that the US was the top export destination -- USD 685 million amounting to approx. 12 per cent of Punjab's total exports in 2019-20. At the outset, the Chief Minister congratulated the US on the completion of its electoral process and on the election of Joe Biden and Kamla Harris as President and Vice President elect, respectively. He hoped this would usher in a new era of cooperation and friendship between the the US and Punjab. Underlining the role played by the large Punjabi NRI population in the US, the Chief Minister said they were working hard to bring success to their countries, with Taranjit Singh Sandhu, currently serving as the Indian Ambassador to the US, a prime example of the synergy that exists between the US and Punjab. Noting that Punjab was the "preferred landing place" for several American and other foreign investors coming to India, the Chief Minister pointed out that Pepsi and Walmart started their Indian operations in Punjab, and more than 30 American firms, such as Amazon, Walmart, Quark, Cargill, Tyson, Schreiber, Pepsi, Coca Cola currently have operations in Punjab.

Referring to the "sweeping changes" made by his government in the industrial and business policy, the Chief Minister said it was an all-encompassing policy that provides attractive incentives to large units, MSMEs and start-ups across both, manufacturing and service sectors. In response to a question on the sports industry in the state, Amarinder said Punjab's industry is largely constituted of MSMEs.

Punjab ranks 1st in India in production as well as exports of bicycle and bicycle components, along with 29per cent share in India's Tractor production and ranks 2nd in export of Tractors from India. Punjab contributes to 25 per cent of India's secondary steel market, No. 1 in Hand tools and Machine tools production in India, he noted. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador to the United States, said the lives of people across the globe had changed significantly since the pandemic, with the world becoming a reality.

Pointing out that both India and US thrive on technology, he said he was encouraging US investors to consider Punjab, which was India's pride in more ways than one, as their next destination. He cited the growth in Punjab's food, woollen, stitching machine, bicycle production, sports equipment sectors, among others, and pointed to the state's excellent economic growth rate of 10 per cent in the last decade. There was immense scope for expansion into education, food procession and education sectors, etc, he added..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim president on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last we...

Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

England flanker Jack Willis got a close-up view of how coach Eddie Jones operates on Tuesday when, days after scoring a try on debut in a 40-0 win over Georgia, the Premiership player of the year was omitted from a 25-man squad for Saturday...

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

In a sombre ceremony on Tuesday, the Chabad House in this southern Israeli city paid respects to the victims of 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, expressing outrage at the senseless murders and killings and emphasising on the shared pains with In...

BRICS unveils new counter-terrorism strategy

Five-nation grouping BRICS on Tuesday unveiled a counter-terrorism strategy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the member countries for effectively combating the threat through a range of measures including choking f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020