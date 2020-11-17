Left Menu
Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:15 IST
SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh speaking to reporter. . Image Credit: ANI

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Victim attempted self-immolation as she was pressurised to go in for compromise regarding the case by a family member of accused. She is undergoing treatment."

The SSP said, "An information was received in Jahangirabad police station regarding a rape incident in the month of August. The accused was arrested and sent to jail. The accused is a resident of a different village than that of the victim." "The incident that took place today, it is being alleged that an uncle of the accused and his associate belong to the village of the victim. The accusation is that they have pressurised the victim to go in for a compromise regarding the case and in that situation, the girl attempted suicide by setting herself on fire in her house," the police official said.

"We are conducting investigation and trying to nab those who have been pressurising her," the official added. (ANI)

