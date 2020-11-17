Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption

Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:16 IST
Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption
The arrested officials of the power distribution company in Telangana. . Image Credit: ANI

Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday. According to a press statement from Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad, D.Vijayender Reddy, Sub -Engineer, Office of Divisional Engineer, TSSPDCL, Keesara was caught at his office on November 17 , when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 13,000 from the complainant M.Shashikumar Reddy, resident of Beeramguda, Ranga Reddy district for an official favour i.e. to forward the application of the complainant to Superintending Engineer, TSSPDCL, Uppal, to sanction one Transformer and electricity meters pertaining to Vaishnavi constructions, Nagaram.

"Tainted amount of Rs 13,000 was recovered from the possession of Vijayender Reddy which was kept in his office table drawer. Jogula Santosh, Artisan (Outsourcing) obtained Rs 6,000 from the complainant on November 12 through Phonepay to forward the same file to the office of Divisional Engineer, TSSPDCL, Keesara," the press statement read. The Accused Officers Jogula Santosh and D.Vijayender Reddy performed their duties improperly and dishonestly and they are being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Hyderabad. The case is under investigation, the press statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

About 150 nations due to deliver stronger climate plans in 2020, tracker shows

More than three-quarters of countries have indicated they will make stronger commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change by the end of 2020, despite the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic, a new tracker showed on Tuesd...

Brazil to receive first doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says Butantan Institute

Brazils Butantan Institute biomedical center will receive this week the first doses of Chinas Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, its director, Dimas Covas, said on Tuesday, speaking remotely in a congressional hearing.Covas said the prelimin...

Trump cuts troop levels in Afghanistan but stops short of full withdrawal

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of the complete withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by C...

Palestinian Authority resuming cooperation with Israel, Palestinian official says

The Palestinian Authority will resume civil and security cooperation with Israel suspended in May over a now-frozen Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian minister said on Tuesday.Civil Affairs Minister Hussein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020