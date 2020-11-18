Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders take out tractor yatra against farm laws

The tractor procession started from Kanjhawla and was stopped by the police at Qutubgarh village, alleged party leaders. The "anti-farmer" bills passed by Parliament will hurt and weaken peasants in the country, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:40 IST
Cong leaders take out tractor yatra against farm laws
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress leaders and workers took out a 'Kissan Adhikar Tractor Yatra' in rural pockets of north west Delhi on Wednesday, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the farm sector reform laws. The tractor procession started from Kanjhawla and was stopped by the police at Qutubgarh village, alleged party leaders.

The "anti-farmer" bills passed by Parliament will hurt and weaken peasants in the country, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said. "Congress is completely with the farmers to save their interests and demands that the Modi government withdraw the farm laws enacted by its government," he said.

Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam said hundreds of farmers participated in the yatra. He said the 15-km long tractor yatra covering villages from Kanjhawla to Barwala, was stopped by the police at Qutubgarh. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will destroy the minimum support price mechanism, end Agricultural Produce Market Committees and allow corporates to arm-twist them.

The government, however, has been saying that these laws will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan’s decision to release Fukushima radioactive water into sea will cause disease along Asian coastal belt: experts

Japans decision to release radioactive contaminated water from its wrecked nuclear plant in Fukushima into the sea by 2022 has led to alarm bells ringing in India with experts warning it would set a wrong precedent and impact aquatic and hu...

Number of Kiwis apprenticeships increases nearly 50 percent

The number of New Zealanders taking up apprenticeships has increased by nearly 50 percent, and the number of female apprentices has more than doubled. This comes as a Government campaign to raise the profile of vocational education and trai...

Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths – Reuters tally

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the viruss global epicenter the United States entered winter.The previous record...

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020