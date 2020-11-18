David Mabuza recommits to resolving challenges faced by military veterans

Deputy President David Mabuza has reiterated government's commitment to resolving the challenges faced by military veterans.

Mabuza concluded the second round of consultations on Tuesday, charting the way forward.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of a high-level team chaired by the Deputy President.

The team, which also consists of the Minister in the Presidency, Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, is tasked with looking at existing support offered to military veterans by government.

"On receiving this important task, Deputy President Mabuza hastened to convene and chair the meetings which were attended by Premiers and the high-level team with military veterans," the statement read on Tuesday.

The team has since met with members from Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, Umkhonto we Sizwe National Council, Azanian People's Liberation Army Military Veterans Association and Azanian National Liberation Army Military Veterans Association.

They also engaged delegates from the Council Military Veterans Organisation, the former Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei (TBVC) Defence Forces Military Veteran Associations as well as the South African Cape Coloured Corps.

"The high-level team collectively undertook to work together with military veterans to immediately resume the process of verification of military veterans, in order to ensure that the support is extended to the rightful people."

Mabuza said they were determined to find solutions to hardships the ex-combatants encounter and prepare a report for the President on collectively conceptualised proposals.

"We are committed to resolving the problems that our military veterans are faced with and shall work collectively with stakeholders across all spheres of government to find a way forward," said Deputy President Mabuza.

Mabuza said the consultations will continue to look into all other issues pertaining to the wellbeing of military veterans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)