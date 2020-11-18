Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom inundated to probe cheap electricity voucher scams

According to the power utility, the dishonest scheme is promoted through social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp by duping people into paying for this “cheap electricity” through electronic funds transfers like eWallet and money market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:11 IST
Eskom inundated to probe cheap electricity voucher scams
Eskom has cautioned customers to refrain from engaging in such acts and to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom says it has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell "cheap electricity" vouchers.

According to the power utility, the dishonest scheme is promoted through social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp by duping people into paying for this "cheap electricity" through electronic funds transfers like eWallet and money market.

Thereafter the scammers disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket.

"Eskom is working with several law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay," said Eskom's General Manager for Security, Advocate Karen Pillay.

Eskom is pleading with the public not to fall prey to these crooks.

Meanwhile, cooperation with the law enforcement agencies has already resulted in some arrests and prosecutions are ongoing in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, Eskom said.

"We urge anyone who comes across this criminality to report these acts of fraud to the police."

Eskom has cautioned customers to refrain from engaging in such acts and to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors.

Customers can anonymously report illegal activities to the toll-free Eskom reporting line 0800 11 27 22.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

HYCM attends financial webinar as guest of American University in Dubai

HYCM HYCM.com, a well-established global forex broker, attended an exclusive financial webinar as a guest of the American University in Dubai, where Giles Coghlan, Group Chief Currency Analyst, presented COVID-19 Outbreaks Impact on The Fin...

India's away series against England could have spectators as ECB unveils fixtures of 2021 season

A five-match Test series against India will headline Englands bumper home summer in 2021 as the countrys cricket board on Wednesday unveiled a provisional fixture with plans to get crowds back into the stadiums. The matches against India ar...

Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20

Singer Nick Jonas is set to join The Voice for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021. The stint marks the Sucker singers return to the NBC show after he filled in for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Le...

Organisation of Poorvanchalis to host Chhath Puja online

A city-based organisation of Poorvanchalis people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh plans to host Chhath Puja online for devotees after authorities directed that rituals associated with the festival will not be allowed in river...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020