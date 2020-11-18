Bihar reports 734 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,275

Bihar has reported 734 new COVID-19 cases so far as on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 6,275, said Bihar Health Department on Wednesday. "734 more COVID19 +ve cases have been reported so far on 17th November. Taking total count of Active cases in Bihar to 6,275," Bihar Health Department tweeted.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight increase in its daily coronavirus cases count as 38,617 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With the confirmation of over 38,000 fresh cases, India's overall coronavirus cases surged to 89,12,908. Whereas the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

