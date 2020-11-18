Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict arrangements for Chhath Puja in Lucknow, devotees to follow Covid guidelines

Arrangements have been put in place for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:18 IST
Strict arrangements for Chhath Puja in Lucknow, devotees to follow Covid guidelines
Preparations made for Chhath Puja in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Arrangements have been put in place for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow. "We are getting the ghats of the river cleaned for Chhath Puja and are making arrangements to ensure that the environment is not adversely affected by the rituals that will be carried out today," Archana Dwivedi, Lucknow Additional Municipal Commissioner told ANI.

This year, the four-day festival will be celebrated amid Covid-19 pandemic. For this, the Uttar Pradesh government has advised people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible. The government has ordered that the arrangements be made by the local administration at traditional spots near rivers and ponds for the puja, and measures such as wearing masks and social distancing must be followed.

The Adityanath government has also ordered the local administration to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and ambulances in case of an emergency. Police personnel are deployed and CCTV cameras have also been installed for security. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

The previous few years witnessed huge crowds, but this year, due to the pandemic, people of different communities have decided that they would not celebrate with usual fanfare. "We generally see a huge crowd but this year, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people of many communities have said that they will not be celebrating it as usual. Very few pandals will be set up, that too at a distance from each other," Dwivedi added.

This year, the main celebration will take place on the third day, November 20, where devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad. On the fourth and last day, devotees pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

HYCM attends financial webinar as guest of American University in Dubai

HYCM HYCM.com, a well-established global forex broker, attended an exclusive financial webinar as a guest of the American University in Dubai, where Giles Coghlan, Group Chief Currency Analyst, presented COVID-19 Outbreaks Impact on The Fin...

India's away series against England could have spectators as ECB unveils fixtures of 2021 season

A five-match Test series against India will headline Englands bumper home summer in 2021 as the countrys cricket board on Wednesday unveiled a provisional fixture with plans to get crowds back into the stadiums. The matches against India ar...

Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20

Singer Nick Jonas is set to join The Voice for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021. The stint marks the Sucker singers return to the NBC show after he filled in for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Le...

Organisation of Poorvanchalis to host Chhath Puja online

A city-based organisation of Poorvanchalis people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh plans to host Chhath Puja online for devotees after authorities directed that rituals associated with the festival will not be allowed in river...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020