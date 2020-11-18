Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Mining Summit: Pradhan calls for greater value addition to drive self-reliance

The Minister said that the Hon'ble Supreme court had decided that ownership of the natural resources of the country lies with the people of the country and called for a new procedure for the exploitation of natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:44 IST
National Mining Summit: Pradhan calls for greater value addition to drive self-reliance
Shri Pradhan said that holistic view of the sector needs to be taken as the country has to not only fulfil its own domestic requirements but also work towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Steel & Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Mining is one of the key sectors where a large number of policy reforms have been undertaken in the last 6 years, bringing about a paradigm shift. Speaking at the National Mining Summit organized by PHDCCI here today, he called for greater value addition to drive self-reliance. The Minister said that the Hon'ble Supreme court had decided that ownership of the natural resources of the country lies with the people of the country and called for a new procedure for the exploitation of natural resources. Following this, the Government moved in this direction, and the change from nomination to the bidding process for resource allocation was started. The States, where these resources lay, have become the major beneficiaries in the revenue thus generated.

Shri Pradhan said that the Prime Minister has envisioned that all natural resources including Coal, Iron ore, bauxite, manganese, rare earth etc should be properly assessed and exploited, and their monetization should be done through the transparent bidding process and at the same time, cost competitiveness of the country should be retained. He said the challenge is to make the processes simpler and easy. The Minister said that in this age of global village, the international investors will invest only if they see certainty and profitability in the venture. He said that policymaking is being done, keeping all this in mind. Various departments of the Government of India are working in sync in this regard, along with the substantive help from various state governments.

Shri Pradhan said that holistic view of the sector needs to be taken as the country has to not only fulfil its own domestic requirements but also work towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. He said that policy certainty has to be backed up with cost competitiveness to ensure the value out of our raw materials are realised optimally with sustainability and drive self-reliance.

Shri Pradhan also called for a greater infusion of technology, digitalisation, new business models, greater efficiency in all activities from inventory management to raw material procurement and value addition. He said that the country is bestowed with the natural resources, along with a large market, and India is poised to make a seamless mining ecosystem and become self-reliant in the sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...

Stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab

Several farmers continue to burn stubble near Jalandhars Phillaur area in Punjab, on Wednesday. We are helpless, we dont have any option. The government doesnt help us or provide any kind of subsidy, says a farmer.Stubble burning is a proce...

Pradhan calls for reducing imports of finished steel goods

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for reducing imports of finished steel goods. He urged the industry to leverage technology and resources available in the country.We are the second largest producer of steel in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020