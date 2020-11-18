SA Post Office revises list of mailing service countries
The South African Post Office (SAPO) has revised the list of countries to which their mailing service is available.
The changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe.
"This means that transport connections to and from the affected countries are no longer available," said the SAPO in a statement on Wednesday.
SAPO has since identified 25 countries which postal services are currently available:
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
China
Czech Republic
France
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
India
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kenya
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Singapore
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
United States of America
SAPO advised customers not to mail items to countries that are not on the list.
"If, however, an article has been posted to a country where the mail service is not available, it will be kept safely and dispatched immediately once transport connections become available," it said.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
