Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for harassing 19-year-old woman in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested one accused after a case of harassment of a 19-year-old woman came to light in Nehru Nagar police station. They are on the lookout of one more person.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:05 IST
Man arrested for harassing 19-year-old woman in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police have arrested one accused after a case of harassment of a 19-year-old woman came to light in Nehru Nagar police station. They are on the lookout of one more person. The arrested person has been identified as Amit Deepak Salve while a search is being conducted for Prayjot Surwade.

"Police registered a case on the basis of the girl's statement and have arrested one of the accused while they are searching for another accused," a Mumbai Police release said. The incident took place on the night of November 16, when the victim was returning to her house.

"The accused pulled her and tried to harass her. The victim came to Nehru Nagar police station with her family and registered a case against both the accused," the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...

97 candidates in poll fray for 2 Maha council seats in Pune

As many as 97 candidates are left in the fray here for election to two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said on Wednesday. Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates constituency and 35 fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020