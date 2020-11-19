Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to convert hotels into apartments to address rental home shortages

South Korea is converting hotels and offices into rental units in its latest attempt to address nationwide outcry over soaring rents, targeting an increasing number of single, young renters struggling to find affordable homes. The government said on Thursday it will add 114,000 homes for public housing on lease within the next two years by buying empty hotels and offices and converting them into residential studios.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:28 IST
S.Korea to convert hotels into apartments to address rental home shortages

South Korea is converting hotels and offices into rental units in its latest attempt to address nationwide outcry over soaring rents, targeting an increasing number of single, young renters struggling to find affordable homes.

The government said on Thursday it will add 114,000 homes for public housing on lease within the next two years by buying empty hotels and offices and converting them into residential studios. "You all will be able to see hotels turning into affordable, high-quality, single-family homes," Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Hyun-mee said in a news conference.

The move comes after a series of measures by President Moon Jae-in's administration to solve the housing crisis since 2017 have failed to cool soaring home prices. Opposition lawmakers have condemned the plan to convert hotels into public housing amid public anger over the government's failure to calm runaway home prices.

"There is a sense of desperation here. As absurd as it sounds, buying hotels, commercial properties and converting them into housing could be the fastest way to increase home supplies," said Yeo Kyoung-hui, a property market analyst at Real Estate 114 Inc., a Pangyo-based real estate information agency south of Seoul. "But Thursday's focus on home supply for one-person households could disappoint families with children, who are at the centre of the home shortage crisis and are struggling just as hard to find affordable homes."

Earlier measures included easing building height limits and converting military sites into residential areas, which failed to swiftly address home shortages. "Policies this time are focusing on fast increasing homes that could be rented out, not restricting demand, to meet demand for Jeonse properties," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a briefing.

Jeonse is a lump-sum returnable deposit paid instead of monthly rent for leasing a residential property for about two to four years in South Korea. Since July, the Housing Lease Protection Act capped increases of "jeonse" deposits at 5% and allowed tenants to extend standard two-year contracts for another two, unless landlords themselves move into the property.

The Act led to an unprecedented shortage of jeonse housing nationwide as landlords sought to empty properties ahead of July implementation so they could increase deposits for new tenants, expecting not to be able to raise them again for four years. For some, the idea of living in public housing simply is not attractive.

"The government knows there is social stigma on people living in public housing. I refuse to move into one whether its a fancy hotel or not," said a 28-year old office worker in Seoul, who lives with her parents. The number of one-person households increased 18% between 2015 and 2019 to 6.15 million - or more than 30% of all households in South Korea - from 27.2% in 2015, according to official figures.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

With pitches not expected to be venomous, India have good chance of beating Australia: Rameez

Former Pakistan captain Pakistan Rameez Raja believes India have a very good chance of beating Australia again in the upcoming Test series as the hosts are unlikely to prepare venomous pitches for the high-profile series. The series begins ...

Dr Reddy's starts detailed investigation into anonymous complaint

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with improper benefits....

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America on Wednesday in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur migration to the United States. More than 30 pe...

Tennis-Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

As the worlds highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to the spotlight, but ahead of the release of her personalised range of apparel made with sponsors Nike, the 23-year-old was nervous.My ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020