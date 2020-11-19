President Ramaphosa to receive Letters of Credence

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to later today receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate, who have been nominated by governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The credentials ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, where the President will receive letters from nominated Heads of Mission from 17 countries.

Senior diplomats from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa, with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

• Socialist Republic of Vietnam

• Democratic People's Republic of Korea

• Islamic Republic of Iran

• Republic of Botswana

• Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

• People's Republic Of Bangladesh

• Republic of Ukraine

• Arab Republic of Egypt

• People's Republic of China

• Kingdom of Sweden

• Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic

• Republic of South Sudan

• Islamic Republic of Mauritania

• Republic of Sudan

• Republic of Finland

• Islamic Republic of Pakistan

• Republic of Slovenia

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)