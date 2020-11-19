Virtual Ceremony for joint launch of RuPay card Phase-II to be held in Bhutan

A Virtual Ceremony for the joint launch of RuPay card Phase-II by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering will be held on 20 November 2020.

The Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during the State Visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan in August 2019. The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan. Phase-II will now allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India.

India and Bhutan share a special partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links.

(With Inputs from PIB)