Puducherry Commission for protection of child rights reconstituted

Puducherry Commission for protection of child rights reconstitutedPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:32 IST
The territorial administrationhas reconstituted the Puducherry Commission for Protection ofChild Rights
A notification of the Department of Women and ChildDevelopment issued on Thursday said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi hadby her order reconstituted the Commission
A Asokan is the new Chairman of the Commission, which hassix members.
