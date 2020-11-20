Left Menu
PM Jacinda Ardern to attend annual APEC economic leaders’ meeting

“In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners is key to accelerating New Zealand’s economic recovery,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:07 IST
"We look forward to recommitting APEC, through its new Vision, to doing more to support these communities' prosperity and to ensure that the plan for our region is clear, inclusive and sustainable," Jacinda Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow.

"In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners is key to accelerating New Zealand's economic recovery," Jacinda Ardern said.

"There is wide-ranging ground to cover this year – with APEC economies intently focused on ways to advance the regional COVID-19 response and recovery, APEC's guiding mandate due to be refreshed, and shortly we will take up the reins of APEC's first fully-virtual year.

"APEC has always been a place where the 21 member economies, share experiences and identify solutions to shared economic challenges. In a COVID-19 world, finding those solutions will require new and different ways of thinking."

"We must also ensure that APEC remains focused on enabling trade and economic growth that is inclusive and sustainable, as we know that women, SMEs, indigenous populations and youth have been disproportionately impacted economically by the pandemic.

"We look forward to recommitting APEC, through its new Vision, to doing more to support these communities' prosperity and to ensure that the plan for our region is clear, inclusive and sustainable," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with other APEC leaders on Friday 20 November (NZT) and will be a speaker at the virtual APEC CEO Dialogue, where she will engage with Microsoft President Brad Smith on the topic "APEC Reimagined".

The annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, hosted by Malaysia, will take place early morning on 21 November (NZT).

As part of APEC Leaders' Week, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor attended the APEC Ministerial Meeting on 17 November and met with counterparts from around the region.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

