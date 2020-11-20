Left Menu
Pacific communities to benefit from expansion of Tupu Aotearoa programme

The programme provides sustainable employment and education pathways and will be delivered in partnership with three providers in Northland and two servicing the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions.

20-11-2020
“This is a significant milestone for the Tupu Aotearoa programme which has grown significantly over the past 18 months and is now delivered by 16 providers in 28 locations around the country,” says Aupito William Sio. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pacific communities in Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman and Northland will benefit from the expansion of the Tupu Aotearoa programme announced today by the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

"This is a significant milestone for the Tupu Aotearoa programme which has grown significantly over the past 18 months and is now delivered by 16 providers in 28 locations around the country," says Aupito William Sio.

"It ensures Pacific communities who live in the regions and main metropolitan areas will have more access to employment and training opportunities.

"What has been key to the success of the Tupu Aotearoa programme is it's designed to provide wraparound support for communities that includes nurturing clients through their journey and enabling them to access the right tools to develop their skills that aligns them with future employment and educational opportunities.

"In addition, the programme's eligibility criteria has also been extended and there will no longer be an upper age limit, which means even more people can access the services offered.

Two of the Northland providers, Solomon Group and SENZ Employment and Training, currently deliver Tupu Aotearoa programmes in other districts. They are joined by a new provider, Literacy Aotearoa, who will deliver training services in both Northland and Nelson-Marlborough and Tasman areas. The final provider is Community Colleges NZ Ltd, who will also deliver Tupu Aotearoa in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions.

"I am pleased that we have been able to roll out the programme into these regions as part of Budget 2020. It comes at a particularly important time for our communities, who have been resilient during the COVID-19 challenges. Having these providers delivering locally means our communities can thrive and make the most of the opportunities that come their way," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

