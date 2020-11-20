Left Menu
Development News Edition

Om Birla expresses grief over demise BSP chief Mayawati's father

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to express condolences on the demise of her father Prabhu Dayal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:01 IST
Om Birla expresses grief over demise BSP chief Mayawati's father
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to express condolences on the demise of her father Prabhu Dayal. Mayawati's father Prabhu Dayal passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 95.

"With profound grief, the party wishes to inform you that the father of our party president Mayawati ji, Prabhu Dayal has left heavenly abode at the age of 95. All the party members are requested to pray for peace for the departed soul," a statement issued by Bahujan Samaj Party said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath also expressed grief on the demise of Mayawati's father. "The death of Prabhu Dayal is very sad. My condolences are with Mayawati and the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram for peace to the departed soul," he tweeted.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also mourned the death of the BSP supremo's father. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Violence, insecurity continues to plague South Sudan communities

David Shearer, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, warned of increased risk of conflict with the start of the dry season, in December-January, as people start moving towards sources of water for their cattle.I t...

Remdesivir no COVID-19 silver bullet, says UN health agency

A World Health Organization WHO Guideline Development Group GDG panel of international experts made the recommendation in the BMJ the weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published by the British Medical Association as part of so-called ...

14 people, including 6 children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district: Senior govt official.

14 people, including 6 children, dead as car collides with truck in UPs Pratapgarh district Senior govt official....

Six children among 14 killed as car collides with truck on UP's Prayagraj-Lucknow highway

As many as fourteen people, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under the limits of Manikpur police station last night. According to Anurag Arya, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020