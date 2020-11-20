Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro services to remain suspended in Ahmedabad during curfew on Nov 21-22

In view of the complete curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city by the Gujarat state government, Metro services in city will remain suspended on November 21 and November 22, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on Friday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:37 IST
Metro services to remain suspended in Ahmedabad during curfew on Nov 21-22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the complete curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city by the Gujarat state government, Metro services in city will remain suspended on November 21 and November 22, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation on Friday. " Metro services will resume on November 23, Monday," said the official statement of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

In a bid to bring under control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, a curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, after which a night curfew will remain in force. "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of Covid-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad," an order said on Thursday.

During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines will be permitted to remain open.Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, speaking to reporters on Thursday, informed that, a night curfew will remain in force even after the end of the "complete curfew" until the COVID-19 situation is brought under control. "In a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, a few other important decisions have also been taken by the Gujarat government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Around 1,300 new beds are being availed in Ahmedabad," Gupta said.

He said that currently around 2,600 of the total 7,500 beds are vacant in Ahmedabad hospitals. "There is no shortage of beds in Ahmedabad for COVID-19 patients. The state government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are working to ensure no COVID-19 patient faces any problem in getting a bed for treatment," Gupta said.

"Number of ambulances are also being increased in the city. Hospitals beds, which are lying vacant in hospitals near Ahmedabad, are also being reserved," he added. Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23, in the wake of the current coronavirus situation in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections

The SP 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday with a surge in coronavirus cases threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery, even as plans were announced for ending several of the Federal Reserves economic support programs.The Nasdaq edged...

Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign-White House

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an advocacy meeting and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths hit a record high of 141

Turkeys daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high 141 on Friday, according to the Health Ministry, as the country introduced new nationwide curbs amid a surge in cases in recent weeks.Under the new measures announced by President Tayyi...

EXCLUSIVE-German draft IT security law strives for consensus on telecoms vendor risks

Germany would need to reach a consensus within government that a telecoms vendor poses a national security threat in order to exclude its equipment from national 5G networks, according to draft legislation reviewed by Reuters on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020