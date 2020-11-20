Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB: BSF apprehends smuggler, seizes 12 kg ganja, 978 bottles of Phensedyl

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 bottles of Phensedyl and 12 kgs of Ganja on South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata, on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:27 IST
WB: BSF apprehends smuggler, seizes 12 kg ganja, 978 bottles of Phensedyl
BSF apprehended 1 Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 bootles of Phensedyl and 12 kgs of Ganja on South Bengal Frontier (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 bottles of Phensedyl and 12 kgs of Ganja on South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata, on Friday. According to the official press release, "The BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended one Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 Phensedyl bottles worth 165,957 rupees and 12 kgs of Ganja during the Anti-Trans Border crime operations conducted between November 19 to November 20. These items were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the different locations of the border districts of South Bengal Frontier."

"On the intervening night of November 19-20, by acting on specific information, the BSF troops laid a special ambush at a village named Hatkhola, near the international boundary. Around midnight, the ambush party observed suspicious movement of four miscreants along with head load and challenged them. Noticing BSF troops, the miscreants threw the bags and tried to run away. BSF troops chased and apprehended one miscreant namely Naib Ali Mondal. However, other miscreants fled away taking advantage of the darkness and built-up area. After a thorough search of the area, four plastic bags were found containing 193 bottles of Phensedyl.", the release added. Showcasing bravery, the press release added, "In other incidents, the BSF troops succeeded to foil smuggling attempts of Phesedyl smugglers and seized 785 Bottles Phensedyl from their respective areas of responsibilities on South Bengal Border."

"Besides, acting on the information, the BSF troops carried out special operations, near Indo-Bangladesh Border Road. At about five'o'clock in the morning, troops observed suspicious movements of miscreants and challenged them. Observing BSF troops, miscreants fled away taking advantage of darkness and foggy weather. Upon searching the area, troops found 12 kgs of Ganja from the spot.", the release added. Later, the apprehended Phensedyl smuggler along with the seized Phensedyl bottles and Ganja were handed over to respective police stations. The customs office will take further legal action.

Since the onset of the year, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 2,61,120 bottles of Phensedyl and 2116.07 kgs of Ganja (including these seizures) while being smuggled to Bangladesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haitis football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccers governing body said on Friday.FIFA provisional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020