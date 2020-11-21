Army Havildar killed in ceasefire violation in J-K's Rajouri district

One Army Havildar has been killed in action during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The ceasefire occurred in the Nowshera sector. Indian Army replied befittingly.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire in the Harinagar sector in the Kathua district.

