Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri on Saturday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:42 IST
Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri on Saturday. In the incident, Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji, an Indian Army soldier from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official statement. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Rangers had violated ceasefire in the Harinagar sector in the Kathua district. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi tourist dies after slipping down hill in Himachal

A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi died after he allegedly slipped down a hill in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Saturday. Arun Kumar Gaur, hailing from Karampura in Delhi, had gone for camping along with his friends to Dhar...

Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabias King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the presidents office said Saturday. The leaders discussed improving relations between the two coun...

Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the companys support page.Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbo...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020