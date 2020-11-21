She fled Ethiopia's fighting. Now she warns of 'catastrophe'

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used ...
Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru 45, a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, w...
As pro-Kannada groups decided to go ahead with Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development CorporationMDC, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked them to withdraw it, as he warned against any...