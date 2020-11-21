Left Menu
Telugu poet, Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya passes away

Telugu poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

ANI | Telangana (Hyderabad) | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:26 IST
Telangana CM paid condolences to Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya on Saturday. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid condolences to the noted poet's family.

"Devipriya through his writings, poetry, and columns tried to enhance the social awareness and among the works of his, 'Gaali Rangu' stands apart as a representative work of his caliber as a writer," Rao said. The writer was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017 for his book 'Gaali Rangu' and has authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu Chepa Chiluka, and others. (ANI)

