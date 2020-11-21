411 ICU beds added in Delhi for COVID-19 patients

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's directions, 411 ICU beds have been added for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the national capital in the last five days. This includes beds in several private hospitals.

"As many as 29 beds were added on November 17, 100 beds on November 18, 76 beds on November 19 and 206 beds were added November 21," Delhi government said. Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 18 said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital.

Delhi government has also directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect. (ANI)

