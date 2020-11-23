Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICG averts oil tanker running aground off Nicobar Islands

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation on Sunday, Indian Coast Guard ship Vishwast averted tanker MT Anasthasia-1 from running aground off the eco-sensitive Nicobar Islands and commenced towing it to safe waters.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:48 IST
ICG averts oil tanker running aground off Nicobar Islands
ICG Ship Vishwast tows the drifting oil tanker on Sunday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation on Sunday, Indian Coast Guard ship Vishwast averted tanker MT Anasthasia-1 from running aground off the eco-sensitive Nicobar Islands and commenced towing it to safe waters. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that Anasthasia-1, which was en route to Dubai with 24 crew onboard, experienced a total power failure since November 19-20 and threatened the bio-sensitive ecology of the pristine Nicobar Islands as the tanker had approximately 910 million tonnes of bunker fuel.

On receipt of information by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Port Blair, the navigational warning was issued and International safety net was activated for alerting merchant mariners. An ICG boat from Campbell Bay was rushed for assessment of the situation and the multi-mission vessel Vishwast on routine surveillance off Nicobar Islands was also diverted to the spot. The ICG boarding team embarked the Anasthasia-1 and repaired the Fleet Broadband Communication equipment, made the Automatic Identification System operational and prepared the anchor chain cables of the vessel for manual lowering, the ICG said.

"Despite dedicated liaison of ICG with owners based at Kochi, the owners failed to provide tug for assistance. The vessel was drifting dangerously towards Katchall island with the risk of running aground and posing dangers of oil spillage off Nicobar islands. Considering the grave situation, the ICG ship swiftly connected tow and commenced towing the 243m-long vessel to safe waters," it said. The timely and effective response by the ICG ship obviated the impending threat to the delicate flora and fauna of these islands, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Records tumble as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 in EPL

Liverpool set a club record of 64 top-flight home matches unbeaten by overwhelming Leicester in a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Diog o Jota had a record of his own, becoming the first player to score in his first four home top-division ...

Soccer-Man City must be careful in managing Aguero, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Sergio Agueros importance to the team but says he will not rush the Argentine striker back into action. Aguero injured his hamstring in Citys 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United ...

China stocks rally as cyclicals gain on recovery hopes; Hong Kong shares down

China stocks climbed on Monday, helped by strong gains in cyclical firms on domestic and global economic recovery hopes, fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine progress. The CSI300 index was up 0.9 at 4,987.31 points at the end of the morning session,...

FOREX-Dollar stuck near support, NZ$ strikes two-year high

The U.S. dollar eased on Monday as the prospect of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines offset concerns about economic restrictions to control the spread of the virus, favouring risk assets for the moment.A holiday in Japan kept most ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020