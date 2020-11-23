Three Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Three Naxals, including a woman, were neutralised following an exchange of fire with jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Rawghat police station area in Kanker district on Monday, the police said. One SSB jawan sustained injuries during the gunfight. However, he is out of danger, P Sundarraj, Inspector General Bastar told ANI.

Two weapons, including SLR weapon, were seized from the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)