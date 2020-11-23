Mumbai court grants bail to comedian Bharti Singh, her husband in drugs case

A special (Narcotics) court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drugs case. "Both of them (Bharti and Haarsh) have been granted bail by the court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each. No reply was filed by the NCB yet. A notice was issued to them on Sunday itself," advocate Ayaz Khan, Singh's lawyer, said.

The two, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of cannabis, were on Sunday sent to judicial custody till December 4 by a Mumbai Court. Singh was held on Saturday while Limbachiyaa was arrested on Sunday.

The NCB had on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from both places. The NCB had earlier raided a place in the Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, the NCB raided Singh's production office and house.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to widen to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. (ANI)