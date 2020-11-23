No SSLC and PUC classes in Karnataka till appropriate decision, says CM Yediyurappa

As experts have suggested not to open schools in the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that there will be no Senior School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and Pre University Exam as the government will take an appropriate decision with regard to the situation. "Experts have opined that we should not take any decision till December end. We will meet again and take an appropriate decision at the time, with regard to the situation. We should not start SSLC (Class 10) and Pre University Exam until then," Yediyurappa told media persons here.

Meanwhile, the Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 has recommended to the Karnataka government not to reopen schools in December."After extensive deliberations, it was unanimously resolved not to reopen schools in December," said Technical Advisory Committee, Karnataka in a statement. However, the scenario of COVID-19 in the state shall be reviewed in the last week of December to consider the reopening of schools at an appropriate time subsequently, the committee stressed. During the meeting held on Sunday, Dr M K Sudarshan, TAC, Chairperson informed the members that the state is considering reopening of the schools very soon. "The TAC in its 40th (October 8) and 49th (November 9) meetings had deliberated extensively on this subject. It was then decided to postpone the re-opening of the schools after reviewing the COVID-19 scenario in the state subsequently. In the meanwhile, from November 17 colleges have been reopened, but the attendance of students is very poor."From December 1, it is planned to reopen medical and paramedical colleges in the state. However, the impact of reopening of the colleges will be known in the coming days, Sudarshan said. Karnataka has reported 24,887 active COVID-19 cases, 8,36,505 recoveries and 11,654 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.