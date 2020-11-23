Left Menu
'Drug peddlers' sent to 14-day judicial custody for attacking NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

The three accused have who were arrested for attacking Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team in Mumbai, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:18 IST
NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Three people arrested for attacking Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team in Mumbai were on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody. The three were held in connection with the incident where Wankhede and his team were attacked allegedly by drug peddlers in Goregaon area of Mumbai last evening. At least two officers got injured in the incident.

In the last two month, NCB has arrested and summoned several people including celebrities in connection with drug smuggling case in Mumbai. The agency had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

