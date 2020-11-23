Left Menu
Night curfew in Himachal's Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra till December 15

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, till December 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, till December 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. Night curfew would be imposed from 8 PM to 6 AM in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from November 24, Cabinet Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said today.

The State Cabinet also announced that only 50 per cent of Class 3 and Class 4 government employees will attend offices till December 31. 50 per cent employees would attend office for three days and the remaining 50 per cent for the next three days till December 31.

The State Cabinet in its meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided that all government educational institutions such as schools, colleges etc. would remain closed till December, 31. However, online studies would commence from November 26.

Teachers would continue to work from home till further orders. Offices of High schools, senior secondary schools and colleges would function with effect from November 26. Principals would be at liberty to call faculty members as per local requirements. It also decided that winter closing Institutions would remain closed from January 1- February 12, 2021. However, online studies would continue even during the wintertime. Session would be extended in case of winter closing schools and students of classes 1st to 4th and classes 6th and 7th would be promoted as per the provision of RTE, 2009.

As the students of the winter closing schools/ colleges would not be attending the classes, therefore winter vacation 2021-22 would be allowed to the teachers posted in winter closing institutions. It was also decided that final examination for class 5th and 8th, 9th &11th would be conducted simultaneously for winter and summer closing schools in March 2021. Board Exams for 10th and 12th classes would be conducted in March 2021 together for winter and summer closing schools with 30 per cent relaxation in syllabus already carried out by HP Board of School Education.

The Cabinet also decided that all the social/ political/cultural / sports etc. gatherings in open areas would be restricted to 200 persons with social distancing. It also decided that fine of Rs. 1000 be imposed for not wearing face mask in public places. All the buses in the State would ply with 50 per cent of occupancy till December 15.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 34,441 coronavirus cases with 546 deaths, so far. (ANI)

