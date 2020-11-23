Cyclone Nivar likely to become severe cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Nov 25

The Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on November 25, Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai said on Monday. "The depression over south-west Bay of Bengal to intensify in the south-east of Chennai, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, based on the current conditions it will approach north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast and expected to landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by November 25 afternoon," said Director-General of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran.

However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts. From tomorrow onwards strong winds of about 55 to 65 kilometre per hour is expected to occur over North coastal religion.

Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. Officials asked people to keep food materials with them and avoid unnecessary travel. Talking about the name given to Cyclone, Director-General of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran said, "Officially there is no name, this name (Nivar) has been given by Iran country (Nivar is Iranian name with Persian language), we don't have official communication for the names given by them.

Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had chaired a meeting of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)