Left Menu
Development News Edition

JBM Renewables inks pact with MoPNG to set up 500 biogas projects in India

JBM Renewables, a firm of JBM Group, on Monday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) projects across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:30 IST
JBM Renewables inks pact with MoPNG to set up 500 biogas projects in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

JBM Renewables, a firm of JBM Group, on Monday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) projects across India. The MoU was signed in the presence of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "The country is likely to see investments worth Rs 2 trillion to set up 5,000 compressed biogas (CBG) units across the country. As part of the MoU, JBM Renewables will endeavour to establish and operate 500 CBG production projects pan India with a clear horizon." JBM Renewables has been shortlisted and is among the four companies that have been identified by the government for the biogas programme. It will work jointly with MoPNG on the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) programme. The ministry will offer its guidance, support, and facilitation in conceptualizing, establishing and functioning of the plants, Pradhan said after signing the MoUs for setting up 900 CBG plants as part of SATAT initiative.

The scheme envisages setting up 5,000 CBG plants by FY24 and the benefits from it will go to farmers, rural areas and tribals. The programme has been put under priority sector lending by the government which will provide it the right impetus and momentum.

JBM Renewables will get into multiple strategic partnerships to cater to the specific requirements of different regions where these projects shall be commissioned. JBM Group aims to create the entire value chain strength-by-strength to come up with efficient and effective facilities, working towards environment conservation, the statement said.

The Group has a diversified portfolio with presence in multiple domains such as automotive, engineering and design services, renewable energy, railways and original equipment manufacturing. It currently has an infrastructure of 40 manufacturing plants and 4 engineering and design centres across 18 locations globally.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI requests ministry to relax quarantine norms for foreign players' participation in India Open

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Monday requested the Sports Ministry to relax the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for foreign players participating in next years Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 500 tournament. BAI general secret...

SPP appearing for victim in actress sexual assault case undertood to have resigned

The Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the victim in the case of sexual assault of an actress here in 2017 is understood to have tendered his resignation from the post. The Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan is understood to have writ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the US tech giants online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020