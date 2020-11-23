Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar energy on track to power London rail link by 2022

Solar power will be used on a major railway line into London from early 2022, the company behind the project said on Monday, as Britain aims for net-zero emissions within three decades. Riding Sunbeams, a social enterprise, said it would use a 2.5-million pound ($3.34-million) government grant to build a community-owned solar farm to help power trains on the line that links the capital with the southern seaside town of Eastbourne.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:32 IST
Solar energy on track to power London rail link by 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Solar power will be used on a major railway line into London from early 2022, the company behind the project said on Monday, as Britain aims for net-zero emissions within three decades.

Riding Sunbeams, a social enterprise, said it would use a 2.5-million pound ($3.34-million) government grant to build a community-owned solar farm to help power trains on the line that links the capital with the southern seaside town of Eastbourne. "It's a fantastic opportunity to show the UK rail sector that commercial innovation can help power us all to the zero carbon future we need," Executive Director Ollie Pendered said in a statement.

The project is a partnership with Network Rail, which operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure and is the country's biggest single electricity user. Renewable energy is already used to power some of the country's railways, and Network Rail estimates that solar could provide 10% of the energy needed to run its trains, mostly on tracks in southeast England.

Once the 3.75-megawatt (MW) Cuckmere solar farm is complete, ownership will be given to the local community and commuters, according to Riding Sunbeams - a joint project between climate charity Possible and campaign group Community Energy South. Riding Beams piloted the scheme on tracks in Aldershot in southern England last year - calling it the world's first solar-powered railway.

In October, Britain's HS1 railway link between London and the Channel Tunnel became the country's first train line to run entirely on renewable energy - with wind and solar powering trains on the route, the operating company said. Riding Beams said it was working with Welsh train-operating company Transport for Wales and the capital's Transport for London and hopes to replicate its business model throughout the country in partnership with Network Rail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week laid out a 10-point plan for a "green industrial revolution", which he said would create up to a quarter of a million jobs through measures such as expanding offshore wind power. The plan also included a ban on sales of combustion engine cars by 2030, as well as support for hydrogen and nuclear power. ($1 = 0.7484 pounds)

Also Read: Boris Johnson unveils largest military spend for UK in 30 years

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BAI requests ministry to relax quarantine norms for foreign players' participation in India Open

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Monday requested the Sports Ministry to relax the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for foreign players participating in next years Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 500 tournament. BAI general secret...

SPP appearing for victim in actress sexual assault case undertood to have resigned

The Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the victim in the case of sexual assault of an actress here in 2017 is understood to have tendered his resignation from the post. The Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan is understood to have writ...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Google faces UK scrutiny over new advertising data revamp

Google faces fresh regulatory scrutiny in Britain over plans to revamp its ad data system, after a group of competitors complained to regulators that the changes would cement the US tech giants online dominance. Marketers for an Open Web, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020