Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, may impact SW Bay of Bengal by Nov 25 evening

Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:38 IST
Observed and forecasted track of Cyclone Nivar at 00:00 hours UTC on November 24 [Photo/IMD Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

IMD tweeted: "Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm -- NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal -- (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts - Yellow Message)." It further said: "Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia."

However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts. Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. Officials asked people to keep food materials with them and avoid unnecessary travel.

In the wake of the IMD warning for cyclone Nivar, counseling for admission to MBBS/BDS course 2020-21 scheduled for November 24 has been postponed to November 30, Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu informed. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

