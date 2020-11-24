Muzaffarpur: Police raids central jail, Ganja, knives recovered

A police team raided Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail in Muzzafarpur early morning today and seized cannabis among other things.

"We conducted a routine raid at the Central jail in Muzaffarpur. In the search 14 packets of ganja, one SIM card and two knives have been recovered which have been seized," Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI.

A case is being registered in the matter. (ANI)