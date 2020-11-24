Saudi Aramco says customers unaffected by Houthi attack on Jeddah facility
An official from the Saudi Aramco oil company on Tuesday said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen's Houthi group at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city. One of the facilities' 13 tanks is currently out of action.
The official described the site as a "critical facility" which distributes more than 120,000 barrels of products per day. A fire caused in the incident was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties, he said.
