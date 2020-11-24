Left Menu
Diageo targets net zero carbon emissions across direct India ops by 2025

Moreover, it aims to achieve net water positive impact in India by 2026. Under its global 'Decade of Action' to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Diageo, the maker of popular brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, said it will ensure 100 per cent use of recycled content in plastic packaging in India by 2030.

24-11-2020
Representative image

Global spirits major Diageo on Tuesday announced its 'Society 2030: Spirit of Progress' plan under which it targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct India operations by 2025. Moreover, it aims to achieve net water positive impact in India by 2026.

Under its global 'Decade of Action' to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Diageo, the maker of popular brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, said it will ensure 100 per cent use of recycled content in plastic packaging in India by 2030. Commenting on the targets, Diageo Managing Director and CEO Anand Kripalu said, "We are committed to playing our part to protect the environment and leading the way for the industry." Stating that Diageo India has achieved great strides in sustainability, both at its manufacturing sites as well as the communities in which it operates, he said, "Our ambitious goals for the next critical decade is our commitment to the future." Diageo said it will reach more than 1 billion people by 2030 with messages of moderation from its brands, and will change the attitudes of 5 million drivers towards drink driving.

Besides, the company said it will educate over 10 million people on the dangers of drinking underage through 'SMASHED', its award-winning alcohol education awareness programme, now operating in every continent. The spirits major also said it will work for inclusion and diversity with an "ambition to have 45 per cent representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds by 2030 as well as 50 per cent of all leaders being women".

The company further said it will also provide skills and training to over 1.7 million people to help create an inclusive and thriving hospitality sector. On its sustainability target, the company said by 2030 it will ensure that every drink it produces will take 30 per cent less water to make than it does today and will achieve a net positive water impact in its key water stressed basins and communities.

Moreover, the company said it is committed to working towards a low-carbon future, harnessing 100 per cent renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across direct operations and working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50 per cent. "By 2030 ensure that the business is using 100 per cent recycled content in plastic packaging and that 100 per cent of Diageo's packaging will be widely recyclable," the company said.

