Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts as 'very severe cyclonic' storm

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

ANI | Chennai/Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:08 IST
Cyclone Nivar will cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow evening (Photo/IMD) . Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the cyclone has a wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26.

Following the IMD warning about the cyclone posing grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Puducherry, beginning Tuesday night. It will continue till the morning of November 26, Puducherry's District Magistrate informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible support from the Centre

Indian Navy has informed, five flood relief teams and a diving team is ready for deployment at Chennai. "One flood relief team each on standby at Naval Detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and air station INS Parundu. INS Jyoti deployed with HADR brick and diving teams along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast," Indian Navy stated.

RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said, Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. "The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5 pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," he added.

A total of 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India. "We have a total of 30 teams committed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. We have nine teams in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu combined. One NDRF battalion is at Arakkonam and another is at Vijayawada," said SN Pradhan, DG, NDRF.

Nearly 12 teams of the disaster relief body have been deployed, while 18 are on standby across the region, closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, S Balachandran, IMD Chennai said, "The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry by tomorrow evening. Under the influence of this cyclone, rainfall is expected to continue up to 27th November in Tamil Nadu."

Puducherry has installed 'Number 7 storm warning cage at the port areas' in response to the cyclonic storm, which means the port will experience severe weather from a storm of light or moderate-intensity that is expected to cross over or near the port. Moreover, a disaster rescue team of 40 people have reached Puducherry with the safety equipment to deal with the storm.

All schools- public and private- have been shut until further notice. (ANI)

