Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before Nov 30: DU tells HC

The Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses will be declared by November 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:54 IST
Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before Nov 30: DU tells HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi University on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that the pending results for various postgraduate and undergraduate courses will be declared by November 30. The submission was made during a hearing on an application seeking directions to respondent Delhi University to declare the results, which also cited the court's earlier order when the varsity had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted the submission made by the counsel for DU that the remaining results of postgraduate and undergraduate courses shall be declared by November 30 and deferred the matter for further hearing on December 2. The petition, filed by law student Prateek Sharma through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, sought directions to the Delhi University to issue pending results following the October 12 order.

Earlier, the same bench had made it clear that the Delhi University shall not incorporate any footnote on the marksheets to be uploaded on its website stating that the same is subject to any physical verification and nor shall the Delhi University call upon the students to physically approach the University or College to where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for the declaration of results. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Wilmar completes 20 yrs of Fortune brand; to set up new plants across businesses

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said its annual revenue is more than Rs 30,000 crore and it will continue to grow with planned capacity expansion in cooking oil, food and personal care businesses. Gujarat-based Adani Wilmar, which ...

Afghanistan President Ghani expresses gratitude to India, Iran for Chabahar corridor, air corridor

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said hailed the role of India and Iran for the Chabahar corridor as well as the air corridor and said that the trend towards regionalism is likely to be reinforced with a major shift to the cent...

Unions expect about 25 cr workers to participate in nationwide strike on Nov 26

Central trade unions on Tuesday said that about 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the nationwide general strike on November 26, for which preparations are in full swing. A statement has been issued by a joint forum comprising ...

As India readies vaccine strategy, Modi warns of possible side-effects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Tuesday that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020