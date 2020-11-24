Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Mizoram's Champhai district

Assam Rifles has seized heroin worth Rs 20 lakh in a village along the Myanmar border in Zokhawthar village of Champhai district in Mizoram. Assam rifles with Young Mizo Association (YMA) and village-level task force (VLTF), Zokhawthar acted on a tip-off of smuggling of weapons and drugs along the Myanmar border in Zokhawthar village of Champhai district

In a major recovery of weapons and narcotics, Assam rifles with individuals of YMA and VLTF recovered 261.4 grams of No4 Heroin worth 20,00,000 approximately in the international market, a Beretta pistol with four live rounds and Kenbo bike on 23 November 2020, in Zokhawthar village of Champhai district in Mizoram. The seized goods were handed over to the Police station, Champhai for further investigation.

In yet another successful operation by the Assam rifles battalion at Serchhip, a substantial amount of Narcotics, a weapon and an unregistered Kenbo bike were recovered, a source stated. The battalion has been following up the inputs of smuggling regularly which has resulted in a well-coordinated successful recovery of Narcotics over recent times, the source added.

The battalions deployed in Mizoram have conducted several successful anti-narcotics operations in coordination with the local police and excise and narcotic personnel in recent times. There has been a significant increase in cross-border smuggling these days and Assam rifles have been very diligent in executing their tasks by having a strong anti-smuggling grid throughout the state. (ANI)